Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.11

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LAGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.11 and last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.64.

Los Andes Copper Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$516.32 million, a P/E ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

