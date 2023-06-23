Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.11

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.11 and last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.64.
Los Andes Copper Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$516.32 million, a P/E ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.
Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Los Andes Copper Company Profile
Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.
Recommended Stories
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- Five stocks we like better than Los Andes Copper
Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.