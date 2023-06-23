Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $433.84 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $402.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

