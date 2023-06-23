Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,708 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $27.95 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $222.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

