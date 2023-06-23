Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 96,904 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,904 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $987,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

