Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,717 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $51.76.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

