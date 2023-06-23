Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,537,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

