QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $116.40 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.11. The company has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. HSBC decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.