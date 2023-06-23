Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,748 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

