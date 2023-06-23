Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $55.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

