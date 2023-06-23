Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.56% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 23,214.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 159.9% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 44,532 shares during the last quarter.

LDEM stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $48.74.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

