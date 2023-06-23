Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Omnicom Group Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Omnicom Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.