Teck Resources Limited Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

