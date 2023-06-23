Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOUR. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $59,081,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 521,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 518,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2,370.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 494,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after acquiring an additional 474,525 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.