KeyCorp Boosts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $125.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $109.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $681,680. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after buying an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 464,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,232 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

