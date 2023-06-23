Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. Fastly has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,375.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $975,686.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,336 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,375.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,942 shares of company stock worth $3,664,419. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

