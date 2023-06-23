Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.14 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.8 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $735.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $685.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.46 and a 12 month high of $748.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

