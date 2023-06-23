Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,389 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $30,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $115.49 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.59.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

