Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $58,886.10 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 71,402 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

