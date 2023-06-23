Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 45,452 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 312.5% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 70,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $42.81 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

