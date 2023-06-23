Barclays Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $225.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $199.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.12. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.