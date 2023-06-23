Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.54. 1,549,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,124,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

Specifically, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,989,919.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,806 shares of company stock valued at $33,865,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

Roblox Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

