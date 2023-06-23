Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 26,462 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,462 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AFL. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AFL opened at $67.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.15. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

