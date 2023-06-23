Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $260.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.42. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $6,271,596.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,114,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,723,963.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,315 shares of company stock valued at $66,959,505 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.