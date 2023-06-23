Old Port Advisors Sells 40 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $450.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $428.87 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

