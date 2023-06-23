Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 9,401 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

