Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,768 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.81 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,077 shares of company stock worth $13,045,378 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

