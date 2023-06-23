Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,067 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Bank of America raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DHI opened at $119.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.39 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

