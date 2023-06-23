Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,864,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

