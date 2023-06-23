Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,031 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Workday by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Workday by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of -214.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.80 and a 200-day moving average of $194.04. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $226.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $38,320,705. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

