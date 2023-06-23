Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

HLT stock opened at $141.06 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.07.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

