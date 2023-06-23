Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.10 on August 25th

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

Shares of Henderson Far East Income stock opened at GBX 241.95 ($3.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £386.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4,058.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.46. Henderson Far East Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 239.50 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.93 ($3.80).

Insider Activity at Henderson Far East Income

In related news, insider Ronald Gould purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,693.54). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

