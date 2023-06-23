Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Chesswood Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CHW stock opened at C$7.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 983.35, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.14. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.60.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.24). Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of C$81.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.62 million. Research analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 0.4553216 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
