Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CHW stock opened at C$7.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 983.35, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.14. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.60.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.24). Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of C$81.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.62 million. Research analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 0.4553216 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chesswood Group from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark cut their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

