AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00055.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AADR opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

