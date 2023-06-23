ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1952 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

ALPS Active REIT ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.