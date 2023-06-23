ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (OEUR) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on June 27th

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2219 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:OEUR opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of -1.11.
About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF
