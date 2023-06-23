Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Plans Dividend of $0.99

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.9894 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

EYLD opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $38.42.

Institutional Trading of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 154.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

