Main BuyWrite ETF (BUYW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Main BuyWrite ETF Price Performance
BATS BUYW opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.49.
Main BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
