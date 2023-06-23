Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VAMO stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Cambria Value and Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.