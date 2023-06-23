Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.75 on July 3rd

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7509 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of FYLD stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYLD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter.
About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF
The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.
