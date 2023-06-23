Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL) Announces Dividend of $0.66

Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6643 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Global Value ETF Price Performance

GVAL opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period.

About Cambria Global Value ETF

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

