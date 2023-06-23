Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS SECT opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 127,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period.

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

