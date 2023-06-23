Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.66 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Several analysts have issued reports on DLNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

