Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $21,079,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 405,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 309,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,015,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

