Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on June 28th

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BULD opened at $21.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $21.96.

