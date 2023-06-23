FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.50-$18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.17.

FedEx Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FDX opened at $232.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.69. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FedEx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

