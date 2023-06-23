Summit Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $187.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $258.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

