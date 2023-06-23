Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 8,856 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

