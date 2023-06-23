Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 52,843 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,843 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $82,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $9,434,000. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.7% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 69.2% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.64 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.85.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

