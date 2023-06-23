Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 423 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $301.19 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.48 and a 200-day moving average of $303.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.