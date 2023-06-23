Guardian Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $430.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

